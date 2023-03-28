Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jason Kidd and Jaden Hardy, like the rest of the NBA world, couldn’t believe their eyes when Luka Doncic pulled off an insane baseline pass during the Dallas Mavericks-Indiana Pacers game on Monday.

For those who missed it, late in the third quarter when Doncic was trapped near the baseline and with two Pacers guarding him, the Slovenian youngster was able to throw a crazy pass to the other side where Hardy was open. The Mavs rookie then made sure to drain his triple, completing what could be said as the best play of the night.

WHAT A DIME BY LUKA DONCIC 🤯pic.twitter.com/ZobHR2QbvH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 28, 2023

In their postgame presser, Jaden Hardy himself admitted that he didn’t believe Luka Doncic would be able to bring him the ball after the Mavs star saw him wide-open. However, Doncic pulled off what could only be described as a magic trick to surprise him and the whole of NBA.

“That pass was crazy. I didn’t think he saw me at first, and then when he saw me, I didn’t think he was going to be able to get it to me, but he did, so I’m like, ‘I gotta knock this down. I gotta knock it down for him.’ It was a crazy pass,” Hardy shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

For what it’s worth, Doncic said he was just happy Hardy made the shot off his pass.

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd shared his belief that it’s only Doncic who could pull off a pass like that. He added that he didn’t see the pass coming at all, especially in the situation he was in.

“He’s strong enough. I don’t know if anybody else can make that pass. Kidd explained. “I thought he was going to the top of the floor with that one, a hook pass. But as Luka does, he surprises us, and that’s such a hard pass. He threw the Nolan Ryan fastball.”

The Mavs really needed that kind of performance from Luka. When the team needed him most, he stepped up big time. That’s Luka Magic for you.