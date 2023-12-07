Luka Doncic hurt the Jazz's defense -- and their feelings -- Wednesday night, as he carved up Utah to lead the Mavs to a win.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn got into each other's faces during Wednesday night's game at American Airlines Center. Dunn even pointed his finger at Doncic's face, heightening the temperature of the moment between the two players. Both Dunn and Doncic were eventually separated from each other but they also got slapped with technical fouls.

Shortly after that brief encounter, Doncic was heard saying “I didn’t do nothing,” and indicated that Dunn was simply frustrated because the Mavs guard was “busting his ass.”

“I didn’t do nothing he just mad I’m busting his ass.” – Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/HV7OHQMtce — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) December 7, 2023

Well, Luka Doncic has the numbers to prove that he indeed torched Dunn and the Jazz. Doncic even pulled off a historic first half in which he skewered Utah's defense for 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds for a triple-double in just the initial 24 minutes of the contest. Overall, Doncic had 40 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes to lead the Mavs to an easy 147-97 victory.

It's perfectly understandable if Dunn and the rest of the Jazz were annoyed by the brilliance of Doncic, as they had no answer to the Mavs weapon. At the same time, they also have to be so disappointed at the effort they showed, especially in the first half when Doncic seemingly had his way on offense.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, Doncic is averaging 31.8 points, 8.6 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per game, while making 49.4 percent of his attempts from the floor and 39.5 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

The 12-8 Mavs will take a rest Thursday before getting back to work on Friday versus the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.