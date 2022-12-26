By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic woke up on Christmas Day thinking it was the perfect time to be in a gunslinger getup heading into Sunday’s game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic arrived at the American Airlines Center with a fit that looks as though he was going to a Western film shooting than to a Mavs game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a “gunslinger” himself, tweeted a hilarious reaction to Doncic’s get up to which the Mavs superstar responded shortly thereafter.

Howdy😂😂😂 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) December 26, 2022

Mahomes knows a gunslinger when he sees one. After all, he was born and raised in Texas and even played college football in Lubbock for the Texas Tech Red Raiders where he started to garner national attention by putting up one incredible stat line after another on an almost weekly basis. As for Doncic, he’s from Slovenia where cowboys and gunslingers probably aren’t really much of a deal as it is in Texas.

Nevertheless, Doncic was a deadshot in the Lakers game, as he led the Mavs with 32 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field in 39 minutes of action. He also shot 2-for-3 from behind the arc and 12-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Doncic and the Mavs are now rolling like Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven, having won three games in a row. They will look to stay hot when they host the NewYork Knicks Tuesday night in a rematch. The Mavs won the first duel with New York on Dec. 3 in the Big Apple, 121-100, with Doncic putting up 30 points.