UFC 300 gets thrilling addition to the card, a BMF (Baddest Mother F*cker) title showdown between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

Excitement is building as UFC 300 takes center stage, with a thrilling addition to the card, a BMF (Baddest Mother F*cker) title showdown between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, reported by Y!Sports. The much-anticipated event is scheduled for April 13 in Las Vegas, promising fans a night of intense matchups.

Gaethje, the current BMF title holder, secured his reign after a spectacular victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July, marked by a knockout kick. Despite initially dismissing the significance of the BMF belt, labeling it “kind of stupid,” Gaethje will defend his title against the formidable Holloway in what is expected to be a fierce battle.

The co-headlining bout adds another layer of intrigue to UFC 300, as Gaethje, the No. 2-ranked contender in the UFC lightweight division and former interim lightweight champion, faces off against Holloway, the No. 1-ranked contender in the featherweight division and the UFC's 13th-ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

Holloway, 32, brings an impressive record (25-7-0) and the experience of being a former featherweight champion who defended his title three times. His journey took a turn at UFC 236 in 2019, where he relinquished the featherweight belt to Poirier. Now, stepping up a weight class, Holloway is poised for a dynamic clash with Gaethje, promising fight fans an unforgettable spectacle.

In addition to the BMF title bout, UFC 300 will feature a lightweight showdown between seasoned veterans Jim Miller and Bobby Green, adding more firepower to an already stacked card. The co-headlining Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway matchup, coupled with a women's strawweight title bout between Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili, sets the stage for an unforgettable night of mixed martial arts action.