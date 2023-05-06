Baltimore Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh recently hinted at the possibility of Marcus Peters returning to the team, despite the recent signing of former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Harbaugh made it clear that good players and good people are always welcome on the team.

As reported by Jeff Zrebiec, Harbaugh stated, “You don’t close the door on good players and good people.”

While the Ravens just signed the younger Rock Ya-Sin, who has shown an upward trend in his play, Harbaugh’s comments suggest that there may still be a place for the experienced Peters.

Marcus Peters, who suffered an ACL tear in 2021, managed 35 solo tackles, 12 assists, 1.0 sack, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception in 13 games in 2022.

Despite his recent injury and declining productivity, Peters’ impressive history cannot be ignored.

As a rookie in 2015, he earned several honors, including second-team All-Pro, Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year, and was a finalist for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award.

With prototypical size for the cornerback position and a physical edge that challenges wide receivers, Peters still has the overall skill set to potentially make a difference on the Ravens’ defense in the upcoming 2023-2024 Season.

Rock Ya-Sin, on the other hand, brings youth and a promising record to the table. With 38 starts in four seasons, he is expected to be in the mix as a starting cornerback alongside three-time Pro Bowl defender Marlon Humphrey.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Ya-Sin’s one-year deal with the Ravens is worth up to $6 million.

Ultimately, the addition of Rock Ya-Sin strengthens the Ravens’ cornerback lineup, but John Harbaugh’s openness to a Marcus Peters return leaves the door ajar for further changes.

Fans will have to wait and see how the cornerback situation unfolds in the coming months.