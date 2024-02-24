While the cast of the MCU's Fantastic Four has been revealed, fans online still have plenty of questions about what the team's debut in the cinematic universe will look like and how they landed the roles as Marvel's first family. Ebon Moss-Bachrach was able to offer some insight into at least one of these as it turns out his casting had been finalized for quite some time.
Moss-Bachrach revealed the timeline of his Fantastic Four casting during his latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, via ComicBookMovie, and told Kimmel he learned about it in “early August” of 2023.
“I found out in the beginning of August,” Moss-Bachrach said. “I was taking a walk in the city…this was in the middle of the writer's strike and I got a call from my agent. I wasn't thinking about work at all. They said, ‘They asked you to play The Thing.' I was so shocked.”
His casting came shortly after reports emerged online that Moss-Bachrach was potentially being eyed to play The Thing for Fantastic Four, though no confirmation was given at the time. Vanessa Kirby was the only other castmate rumored at the time for the film, while reports of Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal's involvement began circulating online around November 2023.
As for whether this Thing will be a prosthetic suit or performance capture, Moss-Bachrach isn't sure but he has his preference.
“I don't think it's the suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit,” Moss-Bachrach said. “Apparently, the suit was really uncomfortable. We're past that I think. It's a little cosplay and amateur now with the technology. It's mostly performance capture.”
Few other details are known about Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, including when the film is set and who the villain will be. Fans immediately began speculating it could be set in the 1960s due to the retro-style announcement art Marvel Studios released for the film.
As for the villain, Galactus is rumored to be the team's primary foe in their MCU debut. Doctor Doom is believed to be in it, as well, but in a limited capacity to set up a larger role in the MCU.
Fantastic Four is scheduled to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.