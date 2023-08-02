Ali Selim, director of Secret Invasion, revealed that he fears receiving death threats from MCU fans.

Secret Invasion was full of twists and turns. One of the biggest revelations was that Rhodey (Don Cheadle) was a Skrull. Selim confirmed that he has been one since the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, meaning that the real Rhodey didn't participate in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. This also means that it wasn't Rhodey who bid Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), his best friend, farewell when he died. Nor does he likely know (yet).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Secret Invasion's bombshell ending, Selim dryly said, “I'm worried that I will get death threats because of that, and also because I'm the guy who took out Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). So I'm actually going into hiding now.”

Ali Selim directed Secret Invasion, the MCU's ninth television series. It gave Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) his first leading role as he investigates a Skrull conspiracy. He doesn't go at it alone, though, as Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) joins him on this journey. They have to face off against a group of rebel Skrulls led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Rhodey, Maria Hill, and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) all make their MCU returns in the series. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Dermot Mulroney all make their MCU debuts.

The six-episode hasn't been an all-around hit. Secret Invasion currently holds a 55% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (the audience score is worse at 53%).

All six episodes of Secret Invasion are streaming on Disney+ now.