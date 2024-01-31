Meek Mill just gave Lupe Fiasco phenomal praise

In an unexpected show of admiration, Meek Mill took to social media to shower Lupe Fiasco with praise, dubbing the Chicago native an “advanced” artist, per HipHopDX. The Philly rapper expressed his appreciation for Lupe Fiasco's 2005 debut album, “Food & Liquor,” particularly highlighting the impact of the track “The Instrumental.”

This song breaks down the phone …. I used to listen to this and wonder what the box is…. The box is my phone for me! https://t.co/GdyTZSf9Wb — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 30, 2024

Meek Mill confessed that the song resonated with him on a deep level, stating, “This song breaks down the phone. I used to listen to this and wonder what the box is. The box is my phone for me!” The track delves into the theme of young people's addiction to electronic devices.

Not stopping there, Meek Mill also lauded “The Cool,” a track from the same album, produced by Kanye West, as one of his all-time favorites in Lupe Fiasco's catalog. Responding to a follower who credited “The Cool” for making them a fan of Lupe, Meek Mill praised the Chicago rapper as “advanced.” He further acknowledged the track “The Pressure,” featuring JAY-Z, appreciating the collaboration and noting that both artists “smoked it.”

Lupe Fiasco, catching wind of Meek Mill's accolades, responded with a prayer emoji, engaging his followers in emoji-laden discussion about the interpretation of “the box.” While Meek Mill and Lupe Fiasco may not be identical in their rap styles, the unexpected appreciation from Meek underscores the universal appeal of Lupe Fiasco's lyrical prowess, conceptual depth, and unique contributions to the rap genre. The acknowledgment resonates positively within the hip-hop community, showcasing the mutual respect between artists who, though different, find common ground in their impactful storytelling.