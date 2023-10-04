Rap stars Rick Ross and Meek Mill have opened up about their past struggles with substance abuse and how they supported each other on the path to sobriety, HipHopDX reports. The MMG (Maybach Music Group) colleagues, who have both faced battles with drugs, spoke about their experiences in an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music’s Rap Life.

Meek Mill revealed that before 2019, he had been dealing with issues related to lean (a drug cocktail) and alcohol. He mentioned that at one point, he couldn't even smoke weed or drink liquor. Rick Ross chimed in, discussing his own past use of lean and the medications he currently takes.

The two artists emphasized the importance of recognizing when someone close to you is struggling. They recalled how they would have conversations about their substance issues during studio sessions.

Rick Ross, who lost 75 pounds in 2016 to improve his health, talked about how they would support each other when they noticed their colleague wasn't at their best.

Ross stated, “That being little bro, it could be something that you walk into the studio, you walk into your homie and you see your homie not all the way on his A game… It’s a lot of different ways we can have issues, or back and forth, but we always got the money.”

Both artists have undergone significant lifestyle changes to prioritize their health and well-being. Their openness about their struggles and the support they provided each other can serve as an inspiration to others who may be dealing with similar issues.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill's journey to sobriety is a testament to the power of friendship and accountability, and their willingness to discuss their experiences openly can help raise awareness about substance abuse in the music industry.