After exiting Scream 7, Melissa Barrera has spoken about her reunion with the cast including Jenna Ortega.

A “family”

Speaking to Deadline at Sundance, Barrera discussed the star-studded reunion. It took place at the MPTF Annual Evening Before Gala and featured Barrera, Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

“I mean, we're family for life,” Barrera said of the reunion. “So if we're ever in the vicinity of each other, we find each other. And that's what happened at that event — the Evening Before, I think — we just all found each other and we were like, ‘When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other. And nothing is ever gonna change that.'

“And I'm just so grateful [for] what I got to infuse in the [Scream] franchise and that's also something I will be proud of forever,” she concluded.

Beginning in Scream (2022), Barrera was positioned as the new face of the franchise. She was one-fourth of the “Core 4,” which consisted of Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown's characters.

Last year, Barrera was fired from the seventh Scream film. This was due to her social media posts in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Shortly after, her on-screen sister, Ortega, also exited the project, citing scheduling conflicts as her reason. Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would exit the project as well.

Melissa Barrera is known for her roles in In the Heights, All the World is Sleeping, and Carmen. Coming up, she will star in Your Monster, which is premiering at Sundance. Abigail will team her with Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the fifth and sixth Scream films.