Phoenix Mercury great Brittney Griner made her second public appearance since returning to the United States after being wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly 10 months.

Griner and her wife, Cherelle, were photographed at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. The two were a part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament and could be seen watching the action go down at the 16th hole. This was the first time Griner was at a public event since she was a part of the Martin Luther King Jr. march in Phoenix last month.

Griner posted on Instagram on Dec. 16 relaying her intentions to suit up for the Mercury this summer.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” the post read.

Griner, a WNBA champion and two-time defensive player of the year winner, also opted to not participate at Team USA’s minicamp in Minnesota this past week. After being away from her family for almost a year, Griner is making up for lost time with her loved ones. Minnesota Lynx/Team USA head coach Cheryl Reeve told the Associated last week it is Griner’s decision on whether or not she wants to re-join Team USA.

“We’ve missed her and when she’s ready we’ll welcome her back,” Reeve told the AP.