Brittney Griner’s 9-year sentence draws brutally honest take from Skylar Diggins-Smith

Phoenix Mercury superstar Skylar Diggins-Smith shared a brutally honest take on Brittney Griner. Griner was recently sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. The USA is working to try and get her back in the States. The idea of a prisoner swap has been floated around. But for now, Griner remains in Russia. Diggins-Smith said the following in response to Griner’s lengthy prison sentence, per the Phoenix Mercury on Twitter.

“It’s our sister,” Diggins-Smith said. “This is not some random Jane off the street. It’s not anything were politicizing. It’s a human being and this is our real life friend and real life sister. So imagine if your real life friend or real life sister is out here. Now I don’t expect everybody to give a damn, but we really do.”

Skylar Diggins-Smith then discussed trying to play basketball despite the Brittney Griner news.

“We come out here and we’re supposed to still play this game,” she said. “Nobody wanted to even play today. How are you supposed to approach the game, approach the court, and with a clear mind, and the whole group is crying before the game? Because you try to honor her. And you try to come out and still play hard for her.”

Diggins-Smith is clearly shaken up in reference to the news. And who can blame her? The WNBA lost one of their most talented players. Regardless of your opinion on Brittney Griner, 9 years in a Russian prison is an absolutely brutal punishment. The USA will continue to try and bring her home.