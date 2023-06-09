The Phoenix Mercury have bee one of the struggling teams so far as the 2023 WNBA season is officially underway. They received an emotional boost at the beginning of the year with the much-anticipated return of Brittney Griner, but they've only been able to manage a 1-4 start. It's a long season though and there's obviously still time for the Mercury to try and turn things around in order to make the playoffs. They may be without a key player on the team though for the foreseeable future. Starting point guard Moriah Jefferson has been added to the Mercury injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings as per WNBA reporter Dorothy Gentry.

Popping up on the Mercury injury report for Fridays rematch with the Dallas Wings is Moriah Jefferson – Questionable (Right Ankle).#WNBA #wnbatwitter — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) June 8, 2023

Moriah Jefferson popped up on the Mercury injury report on Thursday with an apparent right ankle injury. That would be a huge blow for the Mercury as Jefferson has been one of their more consistent players this season. Jefferson isn't flashy nor does she post monster stats, but she's consistent and does her job well.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Through the Mercury's first five games of the season, Jefferson has been the starting point guard. She's been averaging 8.0 points per game, 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 54.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 57.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her three-point percentage is a career-high but her free-throw percentage is a career-low.

Jefferson split time last season with the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx but she only played in one game for the Wings while starting 30 for the Lynx.