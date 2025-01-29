With Satou Sabally expected to make a shocking departure from the Dallas Wings, the door is open for the Phoenix Mercury. As a result, she's planning on meeting with Phoenix this week, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN via Nekias Duncan on X.

While free agents Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi haven't re-signed from the team, it leaves plenty of cap space. The former 2023 Most Improved Player is a multiple-time All-Star and solidified herself as a top option in the league.

She's attracted attention from a variety of contenders. In addition to the Mercury, the New York Liberty have inserted their names into the conversation. The 2024 WNBA champions have a stacked roster as it is. The same goes for Phoenix. Most recently, the Mercury made a massive trade for Alyssa Thomas.

It sent Natasha Cloud, Rebecca Allen, and the No. 12 pick to the Connecticut Sun. Unfortunately, Cloud recruited Sabally and even offered her an apartment if she chose to sign with Phoenix. With the point guard out, it doesn't deter Sabally from meeting with the organization.

After all, there's much to desire about the Mercury. Owner Mat Ishbia has made it imperative to make the standard the same for both the NBA and WNBA teams he owns. As a result, Phoenix has a new $100 million practice facility. Also, they play in front of the X-factor, dubbed by the Mercury as the best fanbase in the league.

Still, there are more factors than just amenities that stick out. Sabally can evolve into a true star. With a head coach like Nate Tibbetts, he can use her in a variety of ways. She can be used as a screener, pick-and-roll threat, pick-and-pop threat, as well as down-low in the post. Her offensive game can continue to develop with the right star power and coaching around her.

Satou Sabally's meeting with the Mercury is interesting

Again, both Taurasi and Griner haven't re-signed. The latter is testing free agency for the 1st time in her career. Griner has taken two pay cuts to remain with the Mercury. Now, she could be hoping for a payday on a new team. On the flip side, that means Phoenix has more money to throw at Sabally.

Even though they traded for Thomas, she's on a one-year “core” extension. Dallas previously made the move to core Sabally. The Mercury could try to trade for the Wings star, however.

Adding Sabally would fill a void in the power-forward spot. When Allen was playing, she was a three-and-d forward. She could guard a multitude of positions and be a spot-up shooter. Sabally isn't a shooter or defender like Allen. Even with that, she brings a dynamic presence on the floor.

Tibbetts can run the offense through her, adding another layer of depth. It can allow Thomas and Kahleah Copper to get much-needed rest. Furthermore, it ultimately keeps the defense guessing. They won't be able to predict what will happen or who the offense will be run through.

Could the Mercury add Satou Sabally?

They currently have the cap space but are also in win-now mode. This will be Sabally's sixth season in the WNBA. She's made it to the playoffs three times and never made it past the semifinals. With that said, the Mercury is committed to winning now. Trading for Thomas makes that clear.

At the end of the day, adding Sabally also makes that clear. Acquiring the Wings All-Star would bring a jolt of versatility, offense, and a stable force at the power forward position that Phoenix hasn't seen in quite some time.