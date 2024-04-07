The New York Mets are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves Monday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Mets won Sunday afternoon, which gave them a very solid series win over the Cincinnati Reds. New York is now 3-6 on the season, but they seem to be trending in the right direction. It will not be easy for them against the Braves, but they are carrying some momentum into the Monday game.
The Braves, to nobody's surprise, have an early lead in the NL East division. Atlanta is 6-2, and they just swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in a hard-fought series. Atlanta is one of the top offenses and defense in the MLB, and they will continue to be a tough matchup for any opponent.
Julio Teheran will get the ball for the Mets while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves.
MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds
New York Mets: +1.5 (-111)
Moneyline: +176
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -210
Over: 9.5 (-110)
Under: 9.5 (-110)
How to Watch Mets vs. Braves
Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT
TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports Southeast
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
Teheran is making his first start of 2024, but he was in the big leagues during 2023. He had some success for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, as well. He made 14 appearances, including 11 starts. Teheran finished with 71.2 innings pitched, a 4.40 ERA, and a K/BB rations of 3.85 in those games. The Mets need him to have one of his good starts Monday.
Teheran pitched against the Braves twice last season. One was a bad start, but one was very good. He went six innings, allowed just three hits, one run, and struck out five in the game. If he can contain the Braves offense, even just a little bit, the Mets will be able to keep this game within a run.
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
Atlanta has Charlie Morton on the mound, and he has chance to have another great start. In his first outing, Morton went 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out six and allowing just three hits against the Chicago White Sox. He was able to have hit pitches working and dominate in the win. If Morton can have another start like this, the Braves are going to win this game with ease.
The Mets are not much better than the White Sox offensively this season. New York is bottom-5 in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. The Mets are also at the bottom of the league in runs scored. Morton should be able to dominate the Mets in this game the same way he did the White Sox in his first start.
Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick
The Mets are coming off a very good series against the Reds. They won two of three on the road, and carry that momentum into Atlanta. However, the Braves just swept the reigning NL Champions, and are out for some more blood. The Braves are clearly the better team. With the way the Mets are hitting right now, I can not bet on them. I will take New York to win this game and cover the spread.
Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: