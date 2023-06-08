After getting hit by a pitch in the left wrist in Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso went back to New York for further examination of his sore wrist.

Pete Alonso underwent testing on his left wrist today in Atlanta and has returned to New York for further evaluation. Buck Showalter says he is still hopeful Alonso plays tomorrow in Pittsburgh. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 8, 2023

Despite Alonso's departure from Atlanta, Mets manager Buck Showalter is optimistic that the slugger will be in the lineup Friday night when the Mets play the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

The manager explained that the Mets wanted to have the team's medical staff get a good look at the wrist before any other actions are taken. “I think we'd rather have our people look at it. We had plans for him to have the scan this morning anyway, just to be on the safe side.”

Alonso is the major league's leader in home runs with 22 blasts. He nailed a home run on Tuesday night off of Atlanta's Bryce Elder, and the slugger allegedly yelled at Elder to “throw it again” after he got back to the dugout.

The following night, Pete Alonso was struck by a 96-mile per hour Charlie Morton fastball in the first inning. After the game, Morton came to the Mets lockerroom and offered his apology to Alonso.

“He was looking for me,” Alonso said. “He just wanted to apologize. Obviously he didn’t mean to. For people speculating for this or that, I just wanted to clear that.

In addition to his home run total, Alonso is leading the National League with 49 runs batted in. The Mets have dropped 5 games in a row going into their Thursday night game against the Braves.