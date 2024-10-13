A famous sports analyst is predicting that the New York Mets will win the NLCS. That famous sports analyst is a corgi dog, who picked the Mets after knocking in basketballs through a hoop in an adorable video.

The corgi was presented with two basketball hoops, placed on a flight of stairs. One was named after the Mets, while the other was named after the Los Angeles Dodgers. The dog sat at the top of the stairs. Basketballs were tossed at the pup until it knocked four balls into one of the two hoops by bouncing them off its nose. The Mets won out, as the corgi bounced in four basketballs into their hoop.

This particular corgi is a bit of an internet sensation. It is a star on TikTok and Instagram, with an account called aircorg. It also picked the Yankees to win its ALDS series against the Kansas City Royals, per AOL.com. That pick turned out to be correct.

The Mets will try to prove the corgi right when again they begin their NLCS journey against the Dodgers Sunday.

Mets are in the NLCS for first time since 2015

New York is a city with baseball fever right now. Both the Yankees and the Mets are still alive in the postseason and while many expected the Yankees to reach the ALCS, the Mets were more of a surprise. The Mets started off with a rocky start to the year but found sure footing after the first month of the campaign.

New York is getting even more good news as it begins its series with the Dodgers. Mets hurler Kodai Senga is back with the team, and planning to start Game 1 of the series. The pitcher has dealt with soreness for most of the campaign, and the Mets had to find a way to win without him. Mets fans are happy because they certainly did find a way.

There's a lot of speculation about how far into the first NLCS game Senga will be able to pitch.

“There's not a number I have in mind,” Senga said through an interpreter, per ESPN. “I'm going until they take the ball away from me. And I'm going to go 100% until then.”

The Dodgers are also dealing with the return of a famed pitcher, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto is back. Yamamoto returned in the NLDS and helped Los Angeles get the decisive win against the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles has been considered for nearly the entire season as a favorite to make the NLCS.

The Mets and Dodgers play Game 1 of the NLCS Sunday at 8:15 Eastern.