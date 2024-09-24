The New York Mets are striving for the 2024 MLB Playoffs. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor remains skeptical of his back injury. The good news of his injury, Lindor received a bone scan yesterday that confirmed no structural damage. He says he could even pinch-hit as soon as today.

The bad news. That's no guarantee, as he's still feeling discomfort and was wearing a heavy heat wrap around his back today. All the news was confirmed by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Mets are second in the National League East after the Philadelphia Phillies clinched the division.

They have dealt with a ton of injuries throughout the end of the season. For example, Mets pitcher Kodai Senga suffered a triceps injury. The injury will force him to sit out the rest of the regular season. Also, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are on the hunt for the final two wild card spots. As a result, it makes the final two series of the season carry more weight.

The uncertainty of Lindor's availability could put the Mets' season in jeopardy.

Can the Mets survive without Francisco Lindor?

Lindor has had a solid year for the Mets. He's batted .271, with 31 home runs and 86 RBIs. However, it hasn't been solely his production for New York. It's his leadership too. Lindor went to the 2016 World Series with the Cleveland Guardians and was a key part of that championship quest. Although the Guardians lost to the eventual champion Chicago Cubs, the experience truly helped.

Since starting the month of September, the Mets have been on a roll. They have a 14-5 record through the month and increased their odds significantly for a wild card spot. The past two series have gone the Mets way, beating the Washington Nationals and Phillies.

The Mets have taken the lead over the Diamondbacks for the final spot. Still, the Mets would likely take on the Padres in the first round if it goes according to plan. However, the injuries piling up for the Mets don't help their case to make a final playoff push. If Lindor comes back and is fully healthy, his bat could be the deciding factor in two pivotal series.

New York takes on the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series before taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. The National League Central champions could see the Mets in the playoffs if they make it into the divisional round.