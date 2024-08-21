The New York Mets brought in comedian Kevin James to throw out the first pitch on Tuesday. The game against the Orioles was too important to waste on just anyone. James is a big Mets fan, he is the King of Queens after all, and also the author of a viral TikTok sound from 2007. He re-created the moment and then “apologized” for it on social media afterward.

“God bless America, God bless our troops, God bless the New York Mets! And gentleman, let's play ball!” The Citi Field crowd roared in agreement as James belted out the call. While it was a great way to start the game, the Mets did end up losing by a score of 9-5.

The viral moment is another in Mets first pitch lore. Just last week, Hawk Tuah girl threw out the first pitch before last week's game against the Athletics. The internet sensation was there with America's Vet Dogs, a group that assists in getting dogs to veterans in need. The Mets were destroyed by pundits across the city for having someone with an inappropriate history throw out the first pitch.

James will not garner that type of reaction across New York. The beloved actor has been a fan of the Mets for years and, as he said himself, just loves baseball.

Mets' playoff chances after first pitch drama

After a week of discussing the merits of first pitchers in Queens, the Mets look to put that all behind them after James's return. The team hopes that his speech propels them to a great West Coast road trip following the series with the Orioles. They play the Diamondbacks and Padres in consecutive series starting on Thursday.

If they are going to make the playoffs, they must win at least four of the seven games against Arizona and San Diego this week. They are both ahead of the Mets in the Wild Card standings and represent the final games New York has against both of them this season.

They also have a big decision to make regarding first baseman Pete Alonso. The slugger is headed toward unrestricted free agency and declined a seven-year extension during last season. Alonso has responded to that by putting up one of his worst seasons. He is last in all of baseball in batting average with runners in scoring position.

New general manager David Stearns will set the tone for his tenure with the Mets. After tremendous success with the Brewers, Stearns inherits one of the most expensive payrolls in baseball. If they miss the playoffs and Alonso leaves, they could be considered favorites to land Juan Soto.

After spending 2024 in the Bronx, Soto will hit free agency as well. The Mets could use the star outfielder to make a dynamic duo with shortstop Francisco Lindor. Steve Cohen has the money to spend and there are few players worth the money more than Soto. Expect the Mets to be in the conversation for Soto.

The Mets continue their first pitch newsmaking with Kevin James re-creating his iconic NASCAR moment from 2007 before the game. Whether or not they make the playoffs, they will be the team to watch in the offseason.