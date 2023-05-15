A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The New York Mets failed to capture a win Sunday in the continuation of their suspended game last Saturday against the Washington Nationals, but catcher Michael Perez was still able to turn heads with an incredible performance at the plate.

Via OptaSTATS:

“Michael Perez is the third NY @Mets player all-time to go 4-for-4 or better in his first game of a season, joining Xavier Nady (2006) and Darryl Strawberry (1988). Perez is the first Met to have four hits in his first game of a season and it not be on Opening Day.”

Perez went 4-for-4 with a run to provide a spark for the Mets’ offense, albeit in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Perez recently had his contract selected by the Mets amid the injuries to fellow catchers Tomas Nido and Omar Narvaez, who are currently both on the injury list. Perez and prospect Francisco Alvarez are the only healthy catchers for the Mets at the moment.

Before getting promoted to the Mets’ big league roster, Michael Perez spent time in Triple-A. He played 19 games for Syracuse and slashed .153/.261/.254. Nevertheless, he did not waste much time making a good impression on the Mets with his bat work in his first game of the 2023 MLB regular season.

The 30-year-old Michael Perez had previous MLB stop with the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom he played for three years, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played a total of two years with the Pirates before Pittsburgh traded him to the Mets in July of 2022.