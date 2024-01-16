The Mets have found another gem on the international free agent market, signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s half-brother.

From manager to front office, the New York Mets have completely transformed their franchise through the offseason. As the Mets look for brighter days, New York is hoping Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s brother can help.

The Mets have signed Vladi Miguel Guerrero to a deal that includes a $117,000 signing bonus, via Jesse Borek of MLB.com. Guerrero is the half-brother of Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

New York has gone all out during the international signing period. The Mets had already signed Yovanny Rodriguez, Yensi Rivas and Edward Lantigua who rank as the No. 6, No. 31 and No. 41 prospects in the international class, via MLB Pipeline. Guerrero will now add his towering bat to the Mets' haul.

Guerrero takes the field as both a first baseman and left fielder. While there isn't many official stats on the 17-year-old, scouts have been impressed with his smooth swing at the plate. Like his brother, Guerrero is said to possess plenty of power.

With Guerrero now in the fold, the Mets are looking to build up their farm system and overall future. That rebuilding started at the trade deadline, when New York acquired numerous top prospects. One of those was Luisangel Acuna, younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. Now the Mets have another brother of an impressive star looking to take their family magic to New York.

It'll be a long time before Vladi Miguel Guerrero makes his MLB debut. But if he is anything like his half-brother at the plate, the Mets will have landed a steal on the international market.