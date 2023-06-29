It has been a nightmare season so far for the New York Mets, and that continued on Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers that dropped the team to 36-44, but the players on the field were not the only ones to have a bad night, the scoreboard operator made an error when relief pitcher TJ McFarland entered the game in the ninth inning.

The Mets' video board mistakingly displayed 'LASTNAME' instead of T.J. McFarland's name 😂 (via @thatgirlondeck) pic.twitter.com/JOrg8rFjvm — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) June 29, 2023

The score was 5-2 Brewers by the point. TJ McFarland came into the game, so maybe the scoreboard operator had enough of the lackluster performances from the Mets. When McFarland came into the game, the scoreboard read “LASTNAME” with the number 44 and RHP on the board. It was not just the name that was wrong. McFarland is a left-handed pitcher. At least the jersey number was right.

With the loss, it is certain now that the Mets will have gone the whole month of June without winning a series. It has been that bad for Steve Cohen's team. The noise got so loud that Steve Cohen held a press conference on Wednesday, addressing the struggled. In the press conference, Cohen placed the blame on the players. It is hard to not place the blame on the players when your team has the highest payroll in baseball.

The Mets have one more game against the Brewers, then the San Francisco Giants come to New York. The Mets will try to turn a new leaf as they try to win the last game against he Brewers and start of July right with a win against the Giants.