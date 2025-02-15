The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the story of the 2025 MLB offseason, signing a plethora of big name free agents. However, the New York Mets have done their part to continue improving a team that made a surprise playoff run, ultimately finishing just two wins shy of a World Series appearance.

The Mets landed baseball’s top free agent, signing Juan Soto to a massive 15-year, $765 million contract. The much heralded acquisition helps create a deep outfield in New York with Soto manning right, Brandon Nimmo in left and Tyrone Taylor/Jose Siri in center. Of course, that leaves two veteran outfielders without a regular starting spot in the field.

The Mets, however, have a solution as manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that the team will platoon Starling Marte and Jesse Winker at DH, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on X. Marte and Winker will also provide depth at the outfield corners during the 2025 season.

The Mets landed Winker in a trade with the Washington Nationals at the deadline last season. The eight-year veteran failed to make an impact in New York upon his arrival but he turned it around in the playoffs, helping the Mets reach the Championship Series. The team decided to bring Winker back for 2025 on a one-year, $8 million deal.

The Mets will move outfielders Marte and Winker to DH in 2025

Marte is entering his 14th season in the majors and has spent the last three years with the Mets. While he’s been fairly productive when healthy, Marte has had trouble staying on the field. He’s entering his final year with New York and will become a free agent in 2026.

There has been talk of the Mets attempting to trade Marte, with the club reportedly willing to take on some of his $20.75 million salary for the 2025 season. So far, however, the team has been unable to move the two-time Gold Glove winner. For now, he’ll share time at DH with Winker.

While the Mets will boast a deep outfield next season, the team nearly had an even more impressive setup. New York reportedly made a push to sign slugger Teoscar Hernandez this offseason. Hernandez ultimately returned to the Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million deal. But had he signed with New York the Mets could have had a starting outfield consisting of Hernandez in left, Nimmo in center and Soto in right.

As it stands, the Mets opted to re-sign homegrown masher Pete Alonso, agreeing on a two-year, $54 million contract with the four-time All-Star. Alonso has never hit fewer than 34 home runs in a full season and he will provide protection for Soto in New York’s lineup.