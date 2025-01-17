New York Mets fans are bracing themselves for an emotional end to the offseason. First baseman slugger and National League Wild Card Series hero Pete Alonso is expected to sign elsewhere in free agency. Once a safe bet to own the franchise's all-time home run record, the “Polar Bear” could now depart Flushing this winter. But the organization might also have to bid farewell to another offensive contributor.

“The Mets told Starling Marte last month they would try to trade him to a better situation, but at the same time could see a role for him if he stays,” the New York Post's Mike Puma reported. “Even with Jesse Winker’s return Marte figures as a righty DH possibility. Right now no traction for a trade. Marte is owed $19M.”

The 36-year-old outfielder is entering the final year of his contract. Following a decent 2024 season in which he batted .269 with seven homers and 16 stolen bases in 94 games, moving Marte is more feasible than it was a year ago. Even so, owner Steve Cohen might need to eat a chunk of his salary in order to close a deal.

Where will Mets land on Starling Marte?

Marte has a couple of glaring red flags pinned to his uniform, specifically his health and defensive limitations. He has not played 140 games in a campaign since 2018 and posted a frightening -8 outs above average in the field last season. Those two issues are not likely to improve with age.

When assessing the two-time All-Star's trade market, it might make the most sense for New York to retain his services through at least the first half of 2025. Re-signing Jesse Winker does not dispel the need for outfield depth. Starling Marte can potentially offer some value in a non-everyday role.

However, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns prides himself on budgetary efficiency. He may consider it more practical to unload a large amount of Marte's remaining salary for a minimal return. It is worth noting that the Dominican Republic native hit .277 and notched nine RBIs in 13 playoff games for New York in 2024. His experience is something Stearns and the front office will thoroughly ponder as they decide how to proceed.

Though, once the possibility of an exit is discussed openly, it is not easy to move forward as a unit. The Mets are inclined to shift breakout talent Mark Vientos to first base if Pete Alonso does in fact join another club, thereby presenting them with the opportunity to pursue a third baseman like Nolan Arenado. Or, management can stick with Brett Baty for now and turn its focus to adding another outfielder like Anthony Santander.

Each scenario requires financial sacrifice and roster flexibility, both of which could be complicated by Marte's presence. Fans wait with bated breath for Stearns to unveil his next plan.