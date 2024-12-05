It was a rough time for fans of the Miami football team as they will just miss the College Football Playoff, garnering a response from former wide receiver Michael Irvin. While the football world is debating if Miami football missing the cut was the right decision or not, Irvin believes there could be a potential conspiracy.

On the podcast “It Is What It Is,” the former Hurricane in Irvin would speculate that when attending the game where the Miami football team disastrously lost to Syracuse, he heard that it would be SMU and Clemson would be the ACC title game. He also would point out that there were missed calls that could have been in favor of the Hurricanes, all of which led to the loss.

“When I was at that Syracuse game, I’m telling you that thing came out where SMU & Clemson were in the finals before the game,” Irvin said about his thoughts on Miami's ranking. “I didn’t think anything of it, you know all of this here. Then when I got in the game and they’re making those long drives because our defense couldn’t stop anybody, I was looking for some holding penalties, never got them okay. Then to go back and do this, so blatantly after you did it last year for Alabama, the same damn thing. Now I know people are going to say, well it’s two different committees, now I already looked checked, some people crossed over on those committees.”

Miami football's Cam Ward says he doubts committee “watch tape”

As Irvin would mention, the Alabama Crimson Tide would be slotted one spot ahead in the rankings despite having one less win than the Miami football team. Irvin would talk about how it is the second year in a row where the Crimson Tide has stifled a team based in Florida as they took the No. 4 spot from the Seminoles in the CFP despite going undefeated.

“How the hell do you come up with stiffing both teams from Florida, two years in a row, to put your good old boy Alabama in there,” Irvin said. “If anybody is going to think I’m going to sit here and believe that all of those years of domination by Alabama hadn’t earned them a lot of favors or whatever, we all have to be out of our damn minds if we don’t think that’s not happening. Absolutely, they should should ashamed of themselves.”

Miami football quarterback Cam Ward, who put up a highly impressive season, also would share his questions about their rankings, even implying that the committee does not “watch tape,” according to On3 Sports.

“I mean, at the end of the day, them boys who in that committee, I really doubt they watch tape or not,” Ward said on the ACC Network Wednesday. “I mean, you can’t, I mean, we’re a 10-2 team.”

“We’ve got a top 25 defense, which is actually one of the best defenses in the country,” Ward continued. “So both sides of the ball, we’re one of the best teams in the country.”

While there is a chance they can still make the College Football Playoff, it is very slim as the Miami Hurricanes ended the season at a 10-2 record, losing two of their last three to unranked opponents.