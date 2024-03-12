The Miami Hurricanes take on the Boston College Eagles. Check out our ACC championship odds series for our Miami Boston College prediction and pick. Find how to watch Miami Boston College.
Who thought it would come down to this for the Miami Hurricanes? The team which made the 2023 Final Four and looked so dominant in NCAA Tournament wins over top-seeded Houston and second-seeded Texas last March came back with many pieces returning for another run. However, multiple significant injuries completely derailed Miami's plans under coach Jim Larranaga. It was shocking to see how much a few injuries changed this team for the worse. It's not as though the injuries were never supposed to matter and have a negative effect; of course they were going to severely limit this team. The shocker was the extent to which this team was limited. Miami at least figured to be a middle-of-the-pack ACC team with a slight to modest chance of making the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team. Instead, Miami is caught playing in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday, a reflection of just how far this team has fallen without a full complement of players. This team didn't have a high ceiling once the injuries hit, but the surprise is how low the floor turned out to be.
Boston College was not expected to do much this season, and the Eagles lived up — or down — to expectations. This is a very tough place to win, so no one is going to demand instant changes. However, if the Eagles are still stuck and stagnant two seasons from now, it will be time to wonder if current coach Earl Grant is up for the job. Boston College needs to find a way to upgrade its level of talent. One wonders if an ACC Tournament win will raise the profile of the program enough to catch the eye of potential transfer portal prospects and maybe a few recruits as well.
Here are the Miami-Boston College ACC Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
ACC Championship Odds: Miami-Boston College Odds
Miami Hurricanes: -1.5 (-105)
Boston College Eagles: +1.5 (-115)
Over: 148.5 (-110)
Under: 148.5 (-110)
How To Watch Miami vs Boston College
Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
TV: ACC Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Miami Could Cover the Spread
The Boston College Eagles are a mediocre team, and even though Miami has had a horrible, injury-plagued season, Boston College does not offer the high standard of play which should intimidate or deter Miami. These teams have played competitive games this season in the ACC. In a third meeting, give the advantage to the team with veteran players who have been to a Final Four, and whose coach — Jim Larranaga — has been to multiple Final Fours. Miami won't win the ACC Tournament, but it will win this game. The Hurricanes have struggled to find motivation in recent weeks, but the ACC Tournament might give them the incentive to make one last push.
Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread
Boston College is not a strong team, but it beat Miami earlier this season. Miami has also lost at home to Georgia Tech and — more recently — on the road to Florida State. Teams which don't have as much talent as Miami are nevertheless beating the Hurricanes, a sign that Miami is emotionally spent as a result of having to play games shorthanded, without its best players. That will be enough for Boston College to win a game which is close to a pick 'em.
Final Miami-Boston College Prediction & Pick
Miami is unreliable. Boston College is not good. No one should be betting money on a game as unpredictable as this one.
Final Miami-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Boston College +1.5