Micah Parsons calls for more referees after citing blatant missed calls in Cowboys' Week 9 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL at various points in the season. They are led by superstars including Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, but despite their presence, the Cowboys (5-3) have lost to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Micah Parsons calls for “More Refs” in the NFL after the #Eagles loss. He says the refs missed “obvious, blatant, terrible” holding calls on the Eagles, and that the refs “pick and choose” when they make calls. pic.twitter.com/GZBrThOkec — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 11, 2023

The Cowboys will host the struggling New York Giants (2-7) this week, and Parsons reflected on the team's Week 9 28-23 loss at Philadelphia. While Parsons acknowledged that his team could have done more to win the game, he centered many of his thoughts on the performance of the referees in the game.

Perhaps some of Parsons' criticism can be laid at the feet of losing a crucial game and the pain that comes with that, but he also offered the specific criticism that officials should call the game exactly the same way in the beginning of the game as the end.

“If you're going to make calls, you have got to make them everywhere,” Parsons said. “There were some obvious and blatant holding calls — terrible calls — that were missed. We need to have more refs. We need eyes everywhere.”

The frustration of losing badly to the 49ers and falling short despite playing a strong game against the Eagles appears to be frustrating Micah Parsons and his teammates. The Cowboys are clearly one of the most talented teams in the league, but they have fallen short in their most important regular-season and postseason games in recent years.

The Cowboys will have another chance to take on the Eagles when they host the defending NFC Champions in Week 14.