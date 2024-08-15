Gena Rowlands, renowned for her poignant portrayal of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook, has passed away at the age of 94. Rowlands died at her home in Indian Wells, California, surrounded by loved ones, including her husband, Robert, and daughter Alexandra Cassavetes, People reports. The actress had been battling Alzheimer's disease for the past five years, as revealed by her son Nick in June 2024.

Rowlands’ storied career began in the 1950s. She made her Broadway debut in The Seven Year Itch and quickly became a prominent figure on television, appearing in shows such as Studio One and Johnny Staccato. Her film debut came in 1958 with The High Cost of Loving. Rowlands' career flourished as she worked alongside her husband, John Cassavetes, and later with her children, including her memorable role in The Notebook.

Industry Tributes and Legacy

The film and television world reacted with profound sadness to Rowlands' passing. Director Jim Jarmusch, who worked with Rowlands on Night on Earth, described collaborating with her as a “beautiful dream.” Nicholas Sparks, the author of The Notebook, expressed his honor in having worked with such a talented artist. Actress Carrie Coon highlighted Rowlands' extensive body of work beyond The Notebook, urging fans to explore her other films. Michael Rapaport also paid tribute, calling Rowlands a “game-changing actress” and acknowledging her blend of beauty and grit.

Rowlands' impact extended beyond her performances. In 2015, she was awarded an honorary Oscar, accepting the accolade with a touching tribute to her late husband. During her acceptance speech, Gena Rowlands reflected on the joys of acting, saying, “You live many lives.” She also once shared in a 1992 interview with The Los Angeles Times that her psychological work for roles led her to dream in character, a testament to her deep immersion in her craft.

Rowlands leaves behind a legacy of profound performances and an enduring influence on actors and filmmakers alike. Her work remains a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication to the art of acting.