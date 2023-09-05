The Colorado Buffaloes football team stunned TCU in a huge upset. Deion Sanders and his team got off on the right foot, and they have become the take of the country ever since. Now, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh sang praises about Coach Prime as well after the victory, per Aaron McMann of MLive.

“I loved Prime’s halftime interview, too, (saying) ‘if we had hit him on two more passes, Heisman would be chilling in his crib.' That’s awesome — 144 plays — and that was in Fort Worth, too…That was quite a performance. Maybe the ‘Coach of the Year’ (award) is chilling in Prime’s crib.”

It was an electric performance for the Colorado football team, and so far, the Buffs are catching everybody's attention. On top of that, ticket prices for the home opener against Nebraska are soaring after the game.

For Harbaugh, he was able to watch from the couch due to him serving the first game of the three-game suspension, and he watched the Michigan football team make easy work of East Carolina.

The Buffaloes are preparing for the Week 2 matchup with Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers before facing in-state rival Colorado State, and a 3-0 record heading into a massive showdown at Oregon could be a very real possibility. It's early and has just been one game, but as of right now, there's a chance that Deion Sanders will take home the coach of the year award, especially if the TCU game is any indication of what the team will look like.