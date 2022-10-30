The Michigan Wolverines destroyed the rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, with star running back Blake Corum wrecking Sparty to the tune of 177 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Corum added a receiving touchdown in the 29-7 win, moving Michigan to 8-0 this college football season.

After the game, Corum did some light trolling of Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker.

“I thought Tuck was comin’? That’s what they said all offseason. … They had the shirts, might need to throw those shirts away,” Corum said, per Zach Shaw of 247Sports.

If you search “Mel Tucker shirts” on Google, you will see plenty of results for these “Tuck Comin'” shirts Corum is referring to here. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Michigan State football program last season when they went 11-2, and that carried over into the offseason and the start of this season when they were initially ranked 15th. Unfortunately, the Spartans have face-planted, dropping to 3-5 with the latest loss to Michigan. There was also some ugliness after the game, with Michigan State players beating up on a lone Michigan player in the tunnel.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines are in the mix for the College Football Playoff at No. 4 in the country. Corum is in the Heisman Trophy conversation with 1,078 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has 15 touchdowns total thanks to Saturday’s receiving score.

Michigan should have two easy wins coming up against Rutgers and Nebraska before finishing the regular season with showdowns against Illinois and Ohio State.