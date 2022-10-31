Blake Corum’s blunt take on Michigan State players ‘ganging up’ on Michigan football

Michigan football running back Blake Corum commented on Michigan State “ganging up” on Michigan football following the Wolverines’ win, per Austin Meek.

“As a man, I wouldn’t have felt good ganging up on a couple players. That’s not how I roll,” Corum said.

However, Corum added that he understands the frustration of losing a rivalry game. Nevertheless, he was not pleased with the way the Spartans handled their frustration.

Jim Harbaugh recently called for action following the incident.

“Harbaugh says there is ABC tunnel camera footage that shows everything and it’s crystal clear what happened. He’d be shocked if there’s not serious criminal charges. Called it egregious and sickening,” Brandon Brown wrote on Twitter.

“Two of our players were assaulted. You saw the one video, the 10 on 1. Pretty bad,” Harbaugh added. “It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion, and our athletic director will make sure that takes place.”

The incident took place following Michigan’s recent win over Michigan State. A group of Michigan State players attacked a Wolverine player. Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh, and Michigan were rightfully infuriated following what transpired.

The Michigan State players could end up facing some form of legal punishment. Brush-ups happen often during games, but this was far more than a typical shoving match. Multiple players have already been suspended, but that may not be the extent of their punishment. A different Michigan player who was attacked in the tunnel reportedly already hired a lawyer for injuries sustained during the altercation, per TMZ.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this developing situation as they are made available.