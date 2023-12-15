This would be huge for the Wolverines.

The college football transfer portal has seen some of the bigger names find new hopes recently. One of the better quarterbacks remaining on the market is Toledo transfer Dequan Finn. And, the latest odds have Finn favored to go to the Michigan football program, per BetOnline.

Michigan +200

Ohio State +300

Michigan State +450

UCLA +500

Cincinnati +700

USC +700

Finn is an interesting name in the portal and has thrown for 44 touchdowns over the past two seasons with a combined 15 rushing scores for Toledo. Finn is also from Detroit, so playing for the hometown Michigan football program could be of some appeal. Ohio State is also searching for another quarterback after Kyle McCord entered the portal, and Michigan State just landed Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles.

Finn was recently named the MAC Player of the Year after throwing for 2,654 yards and rushing for another 563 yards on 123 carries in 13 games for Toledo, who finished the year with an 11-2 record and is going to face Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl on December 30.

The Michigan football program has been linked to quite a few quarterbacks in the portal, most notably being UCLA transfer Dante Moore. An upgrade at the position is essential for the Wolverines, and adding a dual-threat player such as Dequan Finn would be an interesting pickup for them, especially with Jim Harbaugh's future with the program unknown amid NFL rumblings once again.

With Dillon Gabriel, Riley Leonard, and others already finding new hopes in the transfer portal, Dequan Finn is one of the biggest names remaining.