Jim Harbaugh is no longer the head coach of the Michigan football team as he left the program to be the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He led the Wolverines to a national championship last year, and now he is back in the NFL chasing his dream of winning a Super Bowl. Michigan promoted from within, and former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is the new head coach of the defending national champs.

Because of the head coaching change, there are some question marks surrounding this Michigan football team. A lot of their top players departing for the NFL also plays a big role in that. It is certainly going to be difficult for the Wolverines to repeat their success, and because of that, there are some doubters.

One person that is confident that Sherrone Moore is the right man for the job is former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson. Colson was on the national championship team last year, and he is now with Jim Harbaugh on the Chargers. Colson is very familiar with Moore, and he thinks that the Wolverines are poised for success in the coming years.

“Next couple of years, he and Michigan should be able to dominate,” Junior Colson said, according to a tweet from PFF College.

That seems to be the consensus when it comes to people that have been around Moore at Michigan. There are some outsiders outside of the program that are skeptical, but everyone that has worked with him in Ann Arbor believes without a doubt that he is the right person to replace Harbaugh. Time will tell if that is truly the case.

Junior Colson is reunited with Jim Harbaugh

Typically, the players that leave the program are the ones that end up with a new head coach, but that is not the case for Junior Colson. Jim Harbaugh left for the Chargers, and he ended up selecting Colson with the 69th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Last year's Michigan football team was riddled with NFL talent, and Colson was one of 13 Wolverines that were drafted. Michigan had more draft picks than any other school.

Colson wasn't the only Michigan player that ended up with their college coach. Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson was also selected by Harbaugh and the Chargers. Johnson was taken off the board in the seventh round with the 277th overall pick.

The returners for the Michigan football team, however, do have a new coach. We don't have to wait too much longer for the first season of the Sherrone Moore era.