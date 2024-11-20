Former Michigan football associate head coach Biff Poggi will be returning to Ann Arbor this weekend as the Wolverines are taking on Northwestern. Poggi was the associate head coach under Jim Harbaugh during the 2021 and 2022 seasons before taking the head coaching job at Charlotte ahead of the 2023 season. He was recently let go from that position, and he posted on social media that he will be in Ann Arbor this weekend.

“Love my players at CLT love my coaches and staff at CLT love the students at CLT,” Biff Poggi said in a post. “I will be spending Friday and Saturday with my old friend @Coach_SMoore #goblue.”

Sherrone Moore was also on the Michigan football staff during the time that Poggi was the associate head coach. That also isn't the only time that Poggi was on the staff under Harbaugh. During the 2016 season, Poggi was an analyst for Michigan before taking a different job the next year.

Poggi has been coaching football since 1987 as he started off as an assistant at The Citadel. He was there for one season before spending the next 27 years at Gilman School in Maryland. From 1988-1995, Poggi was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He then took over as head coach in 1995, and he spent the next 20 seasons in that position. He left to become an analyst at Michigan in 2016.

After the one year stint at Michigan, Poggi left to go back to high school head coaching. He was the head coach at Saint Frances Academy in Maryland from 2017-2020 before coming back to Ann Arbor to be the associate head coach.

Charlotte was the first college head coaching job for Biff Poggi, and it didn't go very well. His squad went 3-9 during year one and they finished in 11th place in the American Athletic Conference. They are currently 3-7 this year. Poggi was let go earlier this week.

Now that Poggi is out of a job and immediately coming to spend the weekend in Ann Arbor, there is a lot of speculation that he could be back on the Michigan football staff soon. Poggi is great friends with Sherrone Moore, and Poggi is also a fan favorite in Ann Arbor.

Year one for Moore isn't going very well as Michigan is currently 5-5 on the season less than a year after winning the national title. Wolverines fans are very vocal about their concerns regarding the current staff, and they would love to see a former Jim Harbaugh staff member come back to the program.

Michigan will be hoping to become bowl eligible this weekend against the Wildcats. The two teams will kick off at 3:30 ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The game will be airing on FS1, and Michigan is currently favored by 10.5 points.