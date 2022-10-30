The end of the game between Michigan football and Michigan State unfortunately got ugly. After the Wolverines’ easy win over the Spartans, footage of Michigan State players beating up a Michigan player went viral. Many were enraged at the Spartans players who ganged up on the player, and for good reason.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh and Athletic Director Warde Manuel spoke about the brawl with Michigan State. Both men condemned the actions of the opposing team, with Manuel saying that local law enforcement would be involved. (via Matt Fortuna)

“Michigan AD Warde Manuel spoke at Jim Harbaugh’s press conference and gave a long, angry statement. Manuel says he spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren (here tonight) and with local law enforcement and will let them handle it.”

Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh: “It needs to be investigated and brought to a conclusion, and our athletic director will make sure that takes place.”

Calling the incident a “brawl” frankly seems unfair, considering how lopsided the beatdown was. The video showed at least ten Michigan State football players ganging up on a Michigan DB after the loss. It’s just an embarrassing display of unsportsmanlike conduct from the Spartans players, who seemingly vented their frustration on their opponent the wrong way.

There is absolutely no excuse to violently beat someone up, especially over a football game. With there being clear video of the incident, expect sanctions and/or legal actions to be taken against the Michigan State football players involved in this ugly incident.