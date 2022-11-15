Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines are having a ton of success so far in the 2022 college football season and among the chief reasons for that is senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Via Aaron McMann of Mlive.com:

“He’s going to go into the NFL next year,” Harbaugh revealed Monday night on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show. “He’s already got his Senior Bowl invite.”

Bell has been a stud downfield this season for Michigan football. He is the team’s top option downfield, leading the Wolverines with 597 receiving yards to go with a pair of touchdowns on 45 receptions. He has also yet to accept the Senior Bowl invite Harbaugh mentioned, and he’s likely to skip that event if indeed he is on his way to trying his luck in the pros. It’s not rare to see seniors miss out on playing in the Senior Bowl , especially those who have plans to go to the NFL.

Whatever happens the rest of the way in his stint in Ann Arbor, Bell will be remembered as one of the best players to suit up for Michigan football, a story that sounds even better when considering the fact that he was just a three-star recruit that didn’t have a football scholarship before Harbaugh discovered him. In his first year with Michigan football in 2018, Bell posted 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just eight receptions. The following year, he broke out with 758 receiving yards and a touchdown on 48 catches. He suffered an ACL tear in 2021, but that is completely behind him now, as evidenced by the numbers he’s been putting up in his final year with the Wolverines.