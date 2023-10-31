Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan football is in question amid the recent alleged sign-stealing scandal. Even before news of the scandal broke, there were rumors that stated Harbaugh could return to the NFL following the 2023 season. Given the rumors, Tom Brady has been mentioned as a possible Harbaugh replacement at Michigan.

In fact, Betonline provided intriguing odds for Brady to potentially replace Harbaugh. Brady's odds to be Michigan football's next head coach sit at +10000.

These odds don't exactly standout. In fact, 16 other people have better odds than Brady according to Betonline. There haven't been many reports stating that Brady would even be interested in coaching. However, if Brady decides he wants to coach, the Wolverines would likely inquire.

After all, before Tom Brady was establishing himself as the GOAT in the NFL, he played for Michigan in college.

Could Tom Brady return to Michigan as a coach?

Michigan went 40-9 during Brady's time at the school. He threw for a total of 4,773 yards across 29 games, per Sports Reference. Brady added 30 passing touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Michigan has loved having Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. He's helped the Wolverines rebuild the program and become a true contender.

The recent sign-stealing scandal has led to questions though. Harbaugh denied the allegations amid a continued investigation. In order to truly silence the critics though, Michigan needs to play well moving forward.

One could even argue that the Wolverines must win the national championship in order to move past the incident. Regardless of how the remainder of their season goes, it will be interesting to see if Tom Brady becomes a realistic coaching candidate for Michigan football.

Despite the low odds, the fact that it is even mentioned is intriguing to say the least.