The Michigan football team fell just short of a national championship appearance in the 2o22 college football season. The Wolverines were 13-0 heading into the Fiesta Bowl against TCU football, and they were pretty big favorites, too. However, a big reason why Michigan was 13-0 was because they rarely turned the football over. In the Fiesta Bowl, they threw two pick-sixes and and lost a fumble on the TCU one-yard line. The Wolverines lost by six points.

Michigan believes that 2023 is their year. The Wolverines return 81% of production from last season, which is fifth best in the country, and two of those players that are back are stars JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum. Michigan has the natty or bust mentality this season.

Many believe that Michigan football will be back in the College Football Playoff this season, and these preseason CFP projections from CBS Sports feature the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl playoff semi-final against Alabama football. You can't ask for a better college football matchup than that. The other projection features a rematch from last year's playoff between Ohio State football and Georgia football. Two Big Ten teams and two SEC teams. That would make for a very entertaining College Football Playoff.

The 2023 CFP will be the last year using the current format. With conferences changing mightily in the 2024 season, the playoff will be expanded to 12 teams. The college football world is changing dramatically, and this year's winner will be the last team to do so in the four team playoff. Perhaps Michigan or Alabama will be the team to hoist the trophy.