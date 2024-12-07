The Michigan football team lost a commitment from four-star tight end Andrew Olesh on Friday. Olesh committed to the Wolverines back in July, but both Oregon and Penn State made a late push to flip him. A lot of people expected it to be the Ducks, but Olesh decided to stay home to play for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.

“BREAKING: Elite 2025 TE Andrew Olesh has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 215 TE had been Committed to the Wolverines since July.”

Andrew Olesh had a message for Penn State football upon his commitment.

“Let’s bring home a National Championship to Penn State! The best in PA stay in PA,” Olesh said.

Olesh is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #47 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #3 tight end and the #1 player in the state of Pennsylvania. This is a tough loss for the Michigan football team, but their 2025 class is still in great shape.

“Three-level pass catcher with a favorable combination of measurables and traits that has a chance to emerge as a game-changing combo tight end on Saturdays,” 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said in his scouting report for Olesh. “Tested in the upper percentile spring before senior season, clocking a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.13 in the short shuttle at just under 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. Has been deployed primarily as a large outside receiver at the prep level, but has proven to be an effective move blocker out on the perimeter and has finished a bulk of his run-blocking chores when asked to work out of a three-point stance.”

Olesh is expected to be a great player in college and beyond as well.

“Mixes gears well as a route runner and turned heads at the Elite 11 Finals with his dynamic cuts, large catch radius, and superb body control,” The scouting report continued. “Competitive with the ball in his hands as he will use his burst and agility to get out of tackles. Will need to add some mass in the coming years and keep progressing as an in-line player to reach full potential, but should be viewed as a future multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can elevate a passing attack after a developmental year or two. NFL upside given the growth potential and how he moves.”

This is a big commitment for Penn State as they now have the #15 class in the country. Michigan's class fell down to #9 in the country.