Mike Williams’ big night vs. Chiefs catches attention of LeBron James, Kevin Durant

Mike Williams is out there looking like Randy Moss Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. Expected by many to step up in the absence of injured teammate and wide receiver Keenan Allen, Williams has taken over the game downfield for the Los Angeles Chargers offense that is having its way against the Chiefs’ stop unit so far in the contest.

When Mike Williams scored a touchdown on a spectacular catch in the third quarter, LeBron James and Kevin Durant immediately understood that it was only right to let the millions who follow them on Twitter know how good of a night the former Clemson Tigers star is having at the expense of Kansas City’s secondary.

Cooking 81!! My goodness what a catch — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 16, 2022

81 out there lookin unstoppable — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 16, 2022

After just the first two periods of the Chargers-Chiefs Thursday Night Football game, Mike Williams has already managed to accumulate 84 receiving yards on six receptions, easily surpassing his totals in Week 1’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders in which he was a major disappointment, especially for his fantasy football owners.

Mike Williams in Week 1:

2 REC | 10 YDS Mike Williams in the first half tonight:

6 REC | 84 YDS pic.twitter.com/PB7YB8kbYp — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 16, 2022

Mike Williams has always been a talented wideout made even more dangerous by his incredible size for his position. The 6-4 Williams is coming off a career season in 2021 in which he posted 1,146 receiving yards to go with nine touchdown catches. If he keeps up the pace he’s having in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, he could be staring at yet another 1,000-yard campaign.

The Chargers are also hoping that Mike Williams will be able to sustain this level of performance even after Allen makes his way back to active duty.