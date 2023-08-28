After releasing 8 studio albums during her career, Miley Cyrus revealed she doesn't like going on tours.

In a series of videos on Cyrus' TikTok account called “Used To Be Young,” the Hannah Montana star talked about how being a cheerleader helped her with touring. But does she like touring? Cyrus don't think so.

“People don't really get touring — the show is just 90 minutes, but that's your whole life.”

Cyrus also added, “When you perform really intensely, you need as much time to rest and recover. There's too much ego when I tour. It's hard to switch it off once it's on. Training your ego every night to be active is the hardest part for me.”

When asked the reason why Miley Cyrus is not expected to tour yet, the musician replied:

“Being in the spotlight every day and not having normal interactions with people isn't good for me. It takes away my humanity and connection. Without those, I can't write songs, which is what matters most to me.”

Earlier this year, she also confessed not wanting to tour again, not because she doesn't like her fans. Miley said her tour in 2014 made her question if she “can” do concerts again. The artist also said she pondered the question “Do I want to live for others or for myself?”

The Hannah Montana star also highlighted how tours made her lonely. “It's isolating because even if there are 100,000 people, you're still alone.”

But right now, Miley Cyrus could be on her most significant tour yet. There's news that she's the top choice for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.