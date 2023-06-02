Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi. They aren't married yet, but they're pulling out all the stops with an engagement party, per TMZ. Wearing a bridal outfit, Brown posed next to Jon Bon Jovi's son in front of a sign that read: “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi.”

The young couple dressed to the nines, Millie Bobby Brown wore a white lace matching top and skirt with her hair done by hairstylist Pete Burkill. Her hairstylist snapped photos of her, celebrating the young couple and showing off his work. On the other hand, Jake Bongiovi wore an all green suit, fitting for summer.

The Stranger Things star shared the news of her engagement in a series of Instagram posts back in April. The 19 year old posted a video where she signed off with a kiss from her left hand. On her left hand was a giant ring, and everyone jumped at the sighting. The ring, a four carat round cut diamond in a halo setting, is worth about $150,000.

A second post declared the news. In a black and white photo of her with her fiancé, the 21 year old son of Jon Bon Jovi, there was a Taylor Swift caption that read: “I've loved you for three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.”

The couple have been dating for about two years and have pretty much stayed out of the spotlight. That is, until they revealed on April 11 that they're getting married. Since the two are quite young, many wondered how the parents felt. Bon Jovi announced that he was young when he wed and is supportive of them.