Mina Kimes is an award-winning investigative journalist and on-air major media personality for ESPN. After graduating summa cum laude from Yale University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Kimes went on to a successful career in business journalism, eventually landing at Bloomberg News as an investigative reporter. Then, after writing a moving personal essay about herself, her United States Air Force Captain father, and their shared love for the Seattle Seahawks during their 2014 Super Bowl run, Kimes was offered a writing job at ESPN. She has since become one of the most well-respected on-air personalities on the network, contributing as a panelist across many of their programs and hosting a podcast for ESPN radio called The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny (her dog). At the ESPYs on Wednesday night, she announced she was pregnant with her first child. This spurred interest in just who Mina Kimes‘ husband is? His name is Nick Sylvester.

Mina Kimes' husband Nick Sylvester

Nick Sylvester is a rising star in his own right, though in another area of entertainment: the music industry. Sylvester is a recording engineer and founding member of the alternative label Godmode.

Mina Kimes made public for the first time on Wednesday night that she was pregnant with the couple's first child. She tweeted a picture highlighting her baby bump along with the caption “At the espys, brought a date 💕.”

Mina Kimes and Nick Sylvester's relationship history

Kimes and Sylvester reportedly met via a mutual friend and started dating in 2012. They married in 2015 at a ceremony with family and friends at Material Culture in Philadelphia. They live in Los Angeles with their dog Lenny.

Nick Sylvester's career

Sylvester is a performer, writer and music producer. He was formerly a member of the American punk rock band Mr. Dream and is the author of several music assessments.

Sylvester cites his grandfather as a source of musical inspiration from a young age. He began his musical career as a trumpet player in wedding bands. Sylvester attended Harvard University, where his studies in musique concrete composition, computer music and renaissance choral singing led to his interest in synthesizing, sampling and the gray area between noise and sound. When Sylvester moved to New York, he received training from Pink Floyd synth tech Jeff Blenkinsopp and renowned artist James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, who trained him in how to record, produce and listen.

Sylvester also made a name for himself as a prominent music reviewer for Pitchfork, the definitive taste site for all things music. He's done album reviews for big names like Lil Wayne and Jet.

Now Nick Sylvester is a successful music producer, songwriter, and co-founder of Godmode, the LA-based artist development company responsible for artists like Channel Tres, JPEGMAFIA, and Yaeji.

Mina Kimes' ESPN colleagues react to her pregnancy

Kimes' public pregnancy announcement on the ESPYs red carpet and on Twitter certainly made a splash with her co-workers at ESPN. SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt joked that they should play “Cover 2” defense now, to which Kimes responded “😭 we playing man (it’s a boy!).” Van Pelt also noted “Lenny is gonna be so pissed.”

First Take's Molly Qerim said “Congrats, Mina!!!! So beautiful 🤍,” while Kimes' fellow NFL Live analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky joked, “Kids gonna be so good at talking trash.”

Host of NBA Today Malika Andrews went with, “Congratulations, Mina!!!!”

Mike Golic Jr. added, “I can say one thing with certainty: that child already knows ball.”

It also seems a certainty that if genes have anything to do with it, LA sports, entertainment and music power couple Mina Kimes and Nick Sylvester are probably going to have a smart kid!