Devin Booker's debut signature sneaker with Nike, the Nike Book 1, has gained massive traction over the last year as a go-to sneaker for basketball players both on and off the court. The shoes have also been very popular at the college level with several teams adopting the model as part of their uniform. The latest program to utilize the look is the Missouri Tigers Men's Basketball team, unveiling two clean iterations of their own player exclusive (PE) Nike Book 1 sneakers.

The No. 22-ranked Missouri Tigers have been a busy team this year, playing in arguably the most competitive version of the SEC we've ever seen. They're looking to earn their first SEC Championship since 1994 and after beating teams like No. 1 Kansas and No. 5 Florida, the Tiger could be a serious contender to make some noise in college basketball's best conference this season.

The University of Missouri is also a Nike-sponsored school, so there's no question that they have to remain strapped with the newest Nike gear. Courtesy of Devin Booker and the people over in Beaverton, Oregon, the Missouri Tigers will rock these PE Nike Book 1's for the remainder of the season.

Missouri Tigers Nike Book 1 PE

The Nike Book 1 has been hailed as one of the first signature basketball models of recent memory to make a seamless transition to streetwear with its simple, yet effective design. The shoes are similar to a Nike Air Force 1, but offer all the capabilities of a high-performing basketball shoe.

The Missouri Basketball edition will feature two pairs in yellow and white serving as Home/Away options for the players. The shoes feature a mix of materials including classic corduroy on the tongue and a burlap weave over the upper. The shoes are contrasted with black and white as secondary colors with the Missouri logo and tiger paw stitched onto the side heel.

As mentioned, these are a player exclusive for the athletes of the University of Missouri, so don't expect this release out in the public at any point. We could, however, see more schools adopt the look and create their own personalized Nike Book 1 PE for the upcoming tournament season.