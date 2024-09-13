The Missouri football program will face its biggest test of the young season so far this weekend when the Tigers host the No. 24-ranked Boston College Eagles. And fortunately for Missouri, it will get back one of its key players: tight end Brett Norfleet.

Norfleet, who missed last week's game against Buffalo, is expected to return this week for the Tigers' highly anticipated matchup with Boston College, according to ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Missouri expects star sophomore tight end Brett Norfleet to return for the game against No. 24 Boston College,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Norfleet missed the Buffalo game last week for No. 6 Missouri after injuring his shoulder against Murray State in the opener.”

Norfleet serves as a mighty large target for senior quarterback Brady Cook. Last year, the 6-foot-7-inch Norfleet caught 18 passes for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns, earning All-SEC freshman first-team honors. This season, due to injury, he has been limited to just one catch for four yards.

No. 6 Missouri a College Football Playoff contender

If the Tigers plan to make a run at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) title and the College Football Playoff, though, Norfleet would be a great player to help accomplish those goals. He ranked fifth on the team in catches and receiving yards last season, in addition to third in receiving touchdowns.

Missouri is currently ranked sixth in the Associated Press (AP) poll, behind fellow SEC teams Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss, as well as Ohio State, which the Tigers beat in the Cotton Bowl to end last season. Staying as highly ranked as it is now will be tough for Missouri, though.

This weekend, the Tigers face its first top-25 opponent in Boston College, which upset Florida State on the road to open its season. Starting next week, Missouri will begin SEC play with Vanderbilt, which beat Virginia Tech in its season opener, before traveling to College Station to play at Texas A&M. After a midseason out-of-conference road game at UMass, Missouri plays Auburn, at Alabama, Oklahoma, at South Carolina, and at Mississippi State before finishing up the regular season at home vs. Arkansas.

While it is always tough to get out of the SEC, Missouri has a good chance to make it into the expanded CFP this season. For the first time, 12 teams will make it to the playoffs, which should give Missouri some confidence even if it loses one or maybe even two games during SEC play.

Missouri and Boston College are set to kick off at 12:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. CT tomorrow.