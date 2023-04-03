The Los Angeles Angels (2-1) visit the Seattle Mariners (1-3) on Monday night! First pitch is slated for 9:41 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles dropped the opener against Oakland but bounced back to take the next two games in the series with a 19-1 run differential. After finishing third in the AL West last season the Angles appear to be back in the mix of what should be a much-improved division. As for Seattle, they started off strong in their opener against the Guardians before dropping the next three games of the series. That being said, the Mariners made it to the ALDS last season and figure to again be in serious contention for a top seed. This will be the first of 13 meetings between the division foes. The teams were highly competitive in their 19 meetings last season with Los Angeles coming out ahead, 10-9.

Here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-182)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How To Watch Angels vs. Mariners

TV: MLB.tv

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Southpaw Reid Detmers will make his first start of the season for the Angels following a stellar 2022 season. The 23-year-old compiled a 7-6 record in 25 starts. He maintained a solid 3.77 ERA to go along with his 8.5 K/9. Detmers was especially effective against the Mariners, against whom he compiled a 2-0 record thanks to giving up just two runs in 13 innings. Expectations are high for the young pitcher entering his second full season as an MLB starter. Given Seattle’s struggle to score runs in their first series, Detmers has an excellent opportunity to kick off his season strong against a team he dominated last year.

Los Angeles has long struggled to surround Mike Trout with a supporting cast but the early returns this season have to be encouraging. Although they’ve only played the Athletics (arguably the worst team in the league), The LA offense looked explosive after combining for 19 runs in the last two games of the series. Long-time utility man Taylor Ward has started the season off particularly well after his breakout 2022 campaign. After having never appeared in more than 65 games, Ward played 135 last season and batted .281 with 23 home runs. He’s carried that into this season and has seven hits and four RBI in just 14 at-bats. This won’t be Ward’s first run-in with opposing starter George Kirby after he went 3/12 against him last season.

At the end of the day, the Angels’ offense goes where Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani take it. Both superstars started the season strong, picking up four hits and a homer each. Both sluggers saw considerable success against Kirby, with each of them hitting over .400 in limited action. Although Trout was heavily limited by injuries last season, he looks to be fully healthy in the early part of this year. Ohtani, meanwhile, looks to be picking up right where he left off after two jaw-dropping seasons.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Righty George Kirby will make his first start of the year after a successful rookie campaign in 2022. The 25-year-old started 25 games for Seattle last season, compiling an 8-5 record to go along with a 3.39 ERA and 9.2 K/9. He is no stranger to this Angels team after starting four games against them last season. While he only managed a 2-2 record against LA, Kirby allowed just eight runs in his 23.2 innings. The young pitcher projects to take another step forward this season after his successful rookie campaign and he has a great chance to start the season strong against a weak Angels lineup.

Seattle struggled in the last three games of the Cleveland series but make no mistake, this Mariners lineup is dangerous. Centerfield phenom Julio Rodriguez started strong as he collected 11 total bases in their first four games. After a 25 home run/25 stolen base rookie season, the 22-year-old has sky-high expectations and already looks to be improved over last season.

First baseman Ty France could be a major X-factor tonight given his hot start at the dish. The 28-year-old quietly put together back-to-back strong seasons for Seattle as he’s flirted with a .300 batting average and 20+ home runs two years in a row. He collected 10 total bases in their opening series and looks ready to take another step forward.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Given how competitive these teams were last season, the Angels should be able to keep things tight.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels +1.5 (-182)