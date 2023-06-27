Houston Astros SP Framber Valdez is now the American League Cy Young betting favorite, per FanDuel. Valdez has pitched well for Houston in 2023 and recently overtook Tampa Bay Rays SP Shane McClanahan as the favorite.

As of this story's publication, Valdez's odds sit at +270 to win the award. Meanwhile, the top four is rounded out with McClanahan (+360), Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays (+480), and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (+500). Meanwhile, Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels are tied for fifth with +1200 odds.

Framber Valdez's strong 2023 season has been pivotal for an Astros team that's been hit hard by injuries. Houston was counting on Lance McCullers Jr to help lead the rotation alongside Valdez following Justin Verlander's departure in the offseason. McCullers, however, has dealt with an injury throughout the '23 campaign.

Overall, Valdez owns a superb 2.27 ERA and 1.000 WHIP. He also has the best ERA+ in baseball with a mark of 184, per Baseball Reference. Additionally, Framber Valdez has struck out 104 hitters compared to 21 walks.

Will Framber Valdez win the 2023 AL Cy Young?

Framber Valdez doesn't feature electric stuff like Cole and McClanahan. He doesn't have a deadly splitter like the one Gausman relies on either. But he relies on keeping opponents off-balance with an intriguing pitch mix and approach.

Valdez tends to lean on his sinker, throwing it most of the time. It works as his primary pitch, as the left-hander rarely throws a straight four-seam fastball. Instead, he utilizes a cutter to offset his sinker and give hitters a different look.

Valdez's off-speed pitches are what helps set him apart though. He throws a curveball and change-up, both of which are quality pitches.

Again, he isn't a pitcher that will simply blow hitters away with mesmerizing breaking pitches or an elite fastball. But there's no denying the fact that Framber Valdez is currently one of the best pitchers in the game.

He's going to face stiff competition for the AL Cy Young, but he certainly has a realistic chance of winning the award in 2023.