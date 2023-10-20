The San Francisco Giants have a long to-do list this offseason, starting with finding a new manger. However, the allure of Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is so strong that the organization decided to put that important task on hold for the time being.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made the long trip to Japan to see the 25-year-old take the mound for the Orix Buffaloes in Game 1 of the Nippon Professional Baseball Semifinals. The scouting visit did not go the way the Giants executive hoped- Yamamoto allowed five runs on 10 hits in seven innings- but interest in the ace likely remains very high.

The right-hander threw a no-hitter earlier in the year and recorded a sensational 1.21 ERA in 23 starts for Orix in 2023. Several MLB front offices believe those dominant numbers will translate to the United States when Yamamoto inevitably jump starts an intense bidding war this offseason.

Zaidi is under great pressure to build a stacked roster in San Francisco after failing to make a big splash last winter. Aaron Judge turned down the Giants in favor of remaining the face of the New York Yankees and Carlos Correa failed a physical before a huge contract could be finalized. And so, the club trudged forward with a scrappy group, but one that lacked star power. Yoshinobu Yamamoto would instantly address that issue while also perfectly fitting San Fran's pitching-heavy brand.

But Farhan Zaidi's attention will have to return to hiring a new skipper to replace Gabe Kapler, who was relieved of his duties right before the regular season ended. A strong, credible leader could make the Giants an easier sell for Yamamoto and other big-name free agents.