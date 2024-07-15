MLB trade deadline season is a period of pie-in-the-sky proposals, rumors, and speculation, with the truly blockbuster moves often not materializing. But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will be one of the big names ultimately dealt.

Rosenthal revealed as much on Monday's episode of The Athletic's The Windup podcast. He went with Robert as the biggest name he believed would be traded by the July 30 deadline.

“Luis Robert Jr. is my choice,” he said. “I’m going with him because even though I’m not convinced he’s going to be traded, he’s the best of the group that potentially will be traded. (Pete) Alonso will stay, I don’t think the Blue Jays have the guts to trade (Vladimir) Guerrero and the White Sox are under a first year GM, Chris Getz, who has a lot on his plate right now.”

Rosenthal is right about Getz. The White Sox enter the All-Star break at 27-71, miles away from contention, despite a glut of desirable talent. He could use this trade deadline to load up on prospects as the team builds toward something in the future.

Starter Garrett Crochet, one of the most desirable pitchers who could be on the market, has two more years of team control, meaning Getz does not have to trade him. Crochet could, rather, be part of that future. Erick Fedde is the other White Sox starter who has opposing GMs salivating. He has one more year on his deal worth $7.5 million.

Then there's Robert, who has one year left on his deal. That's worth $15 million, but he also has a pair of $20 million club options after that. His situation becomes attractive when you factor in his potential. The 26-year-old took a step back this year after an All-Star season in 2023. He hit .264 with 38 home runs last year, good for a 130 OPS+. This year, he's hitting .236 with 11 home runs, but has only played 43 games.

It’s Crochet, it’s Fedde, it’s Luis Robert Jr,” Rosenthal continued. “I don’t know if he can make all that happen, and he doesn’t have to make Roberts happen right away but when we start hearing names, generally the rule I follow is they’re going, and it’s just a matter of when they’re going.”

Robert's injury history reads like a game of Operation, with 2023 being the only season in which he played 140-or-more games. A team that trades for him would be counting on him to stay healthy and reach his previous All-Star level. It's a tempting gamble.

Potential Luis Robert Jr. trade destinations

Any team that could use another outfielder has been tied to Robert in one way or another. That includes Rosenthal's pick, the Seattle Mariners.

“I would expect that a team like the Mariners, for example, and they were on my list among the most disappointing teams,” he said. “Their offense is Jay’s like, even worse actually, they could use a guy like that, they could use that dynamic force in the middle.”

Despite that disappointment, Seattle still leads the American League West. However, they rank 28th out of 30 MLB teams in OPS (.667). Their team batting average (.213) is dead last.

Robert is a natural centerfielder, but with Julio Rodriguez holding down center in Seattle, one of them may switch to right field. Right fielders have combined to hit .206 for Seattle this year with Mitch Haniger getting the bulk of the reps. There's also DH, which is hitting just .205.

Scott Servais would certainly trade the need to play lineup Tetris for another potent bat in the second half.

The Mariners may be Rosenthal's pick, but plenty more could make a move for Robert. The Phillies are probably the team most desperate for outfield help. Thanks to some unfortunate injury luck, the Braves aren't far behind them. Don't count out the Dodgers or Royals either — two more contending teams in similar situations.