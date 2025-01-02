At this stage of MLB free agency, most of the big-name players have already found their franchise. However, that doesn't mean there isn't value still on the market.

Ex-Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer saw his 2024 season end prematurely due to injury. But as teams looking for pitching, the right-hander's market is heating up. At least four teams are showing interest in Scherzer, via John Heyman of the New York Post, h/t MLB Trade Rumors.

Scherzer's 2024 campaign never really got off the ground, beginning the year on the injured list as he continued rehabbing from back surgery. He debut was pushed back until June due to nerve irritation. After eight starts, he was back on the IL with a shoulder injury. Scherzer was able to make one more start, but a hamstring injury ultimately ended his year.

Over those nine starts, Scherzer posted a 3.95 ERA and a 40/10 K/BB ratio, proving there's some gas left in the tank. But while his time with the Rangers resulted in a World Series ring, it hasn't painted him in the prettiest free agent light. Injuries have held him to just 17 starts over two seasons. He holds a 3.57 ERA and a 93/25 K/BB ratio, as no one is doubting his skill. Still, it's hard for teams to pencil Scherzer into their rotation if his health issues are going to creep back up.

To his credit, Max Scherzer is confident on making a strong return in 2025. He is a a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star after all. Over his 466 games at the major league level, the righty has put up a 216-112 record with a 3.16 ERA and a 3,407/756 K/BB ratio.

With those stats and accolades in mind, it's not a surprise Scherzer is garnering free agent interest with many top names already gone. He'll just need to prove he can stay healthy for the majority of the season.